Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$136.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$126.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$143.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.57. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

