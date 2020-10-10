Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $86.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

