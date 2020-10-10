Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $86.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

