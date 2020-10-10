Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Near-zero interest rates are likely to hamper revenues to some extent in the near term. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality remains a key near-term concern for the company and might hamper the financials. Further, the company has cut its dividend by 75%, which is bad news. However, strength in card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are expected to continue aiding profits. Furthermore, as the consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, going forward. This, in turn, is expected to support its non-interest income in the upcoming quarters.”

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

COF stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.