Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 28.1% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s stock price rose 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 3,512,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 1,165,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.