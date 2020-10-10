CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.86, but opened at $50.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 18,719 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CareDx by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareDx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after buying an additional 247,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

