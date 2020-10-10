Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$191.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$213.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -78.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$184.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$206.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

