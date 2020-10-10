Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cedar Fair to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

FUN stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

