Cedar Realty Trust Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CDR opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

