Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $993,350,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $162,461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

