Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading Up 6.9%

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.74 and last traded at C$8.69. Approximately 3,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $137.45 million and a P/E ratio of -63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.22.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.