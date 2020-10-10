CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Up 0.4%

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €92.70 ($109.06) and last traded at €91.30 ($107.41). 5,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.90 ($106.94).

CWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.94 and its 200 day moving average is €94.29. The company has a market cap of $661.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

