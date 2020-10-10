ChampionX Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NYSE:CHX opened at $8.63 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

