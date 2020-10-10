Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securiti cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Chevron stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

