Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $14.75 on Friday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

