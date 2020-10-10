Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 6.3%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 968,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 397,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Get Chromadex alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 192.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.