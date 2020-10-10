Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,967,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.60.

Shares of CB opened at $120.45 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

