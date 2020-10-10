Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.77. 886,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,273,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 895,274 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 712,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after buying an additional 606,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 500,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

