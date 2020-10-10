Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:CNK opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $991.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

