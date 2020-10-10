Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of CNK opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

