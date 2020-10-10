Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. 140166 boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

