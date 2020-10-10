Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,092,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,961,000 after acquiring an additional 504,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

