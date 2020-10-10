Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.93 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

