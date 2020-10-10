Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,000 shares of company stock worth $25,289,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

