Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.