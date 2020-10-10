Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 250,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

