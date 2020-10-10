Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

