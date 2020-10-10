Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,140 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of DLR opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.99.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.