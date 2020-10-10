Clarius Group LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $339.04 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

