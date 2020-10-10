Clarius Group LLC Has $304,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

