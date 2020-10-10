Clarius Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 396,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $449.38 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.74 and its 200 day moving average is $418.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

