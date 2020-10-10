Clarius Group LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

