Clarius Group LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

