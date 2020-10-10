Clarius Group LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $237.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

