Clarius Group LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

CL opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

