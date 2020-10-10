Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

