Clarius Group LLC Invests $257,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

