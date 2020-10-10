Clarius Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLTX. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $563.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

