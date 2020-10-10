Clarius Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

