Clarius Group LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,877,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.