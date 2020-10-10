Clarius Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

