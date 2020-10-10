Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 178,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,025.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $832.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,029.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.