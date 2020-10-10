Clarius Group LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Insiders have sold 295,594 shares of company stock valued at $62,546,100 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Shares of SNPS opened at $222.82 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.