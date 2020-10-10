Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

USB stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

