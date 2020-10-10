Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.