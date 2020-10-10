Clarius Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

