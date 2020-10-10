Clarius Group LLC Sells 4,162 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $85.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

