Clarius Group LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

NYSE RTX opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

