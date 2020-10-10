Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,853 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AXA boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

