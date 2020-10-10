Clarius Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

NYSE WM opened at $115.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

